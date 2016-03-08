Live: Inter 1-0 Cagliari - Lautaro gives Nerazzurri the lead

Inter Milan and Cagliari will face off at 12:30 CEST in a classic Serie A lunchtime showdown. The Nerazzurri will look to put pressure on Juventus once again in the race for the Serie A title, while Cagliari have not registered a victory in their last six matches across all competitions and are looking to bounce back from a negative period.



Inter's last match did not go as planned, as Antonio Conte's men only managed to bring a point from Lecce and thus gave Juventus the chance to create a bigger lead on top of the table. This time, however, the Nerazzurri do not want to underestimate anything and will be looking for three points at the San Siro.



For this reason, it is expected that Conte will start his new addition to the squad Ashley Young on the right side of the midfield in his 3-5-2 formation. Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez will form the classic striker partnership, while the team will have to deal without the injured Marcelo Brozovic.



