Inter call-ups for Atalanta: Nainggolan available for Spalletti

Inter will face Atalanta tomorrow at lunchtime away from home and on the eve of the match, Nerazzurri coach Luciano Spalletti announced the players called up for the game that could result in Inter's 8th consecutive league win. Here are the called up players:



Goalkeepers: Handanovic, Padelli, Berni.



Defenders: Vrsaljko, de Vrij, Ranocchia, Asamoah, Miranda, Dalbert, D'Ambrosio, Skriniar.



Midfielders: Gagliardini, Vecino, Nainggolan, Joao Mario, Borja Valero, Perisic, Brozovic.



Attackers: Icardi, Lautaro Martinez, Keita Baldé, Politano, Candreva.​