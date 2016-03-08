Inter call-ups for Eintracht: Icardi still out, Brozovic included
13 March at 19:45Inter will face Eintracht Frankfurt tomorrow in the return leg of the Europa League last 16 and will have to deal with several notable absences, including a long-term absence of Mauro Icardi, Radja Nainggolan and two suspended players - Kwadwo Asamoah and Lautaro Martinez. Here are the players called by Luciano Spalletti for tomorrow's clash at the San Siro:
Goalkeepers: 1 Handanovic, 27 Padelli, 46 Berni; Difensori: 6 De Vrij, 13 Ranocchia, 21 Cedric Soares, 33 D'Ambrosio, 37 Skriniar, 67 Zappa
Centrocampisti: 8 Vecino, 20 Borja Valero, 40 Gavioli, 44 Perisic, 60 Schirò, 77 Brozovic
Attaccanti: 11 Keita, 16 Politano, 68 Merola, 70 Esposito, 87 Candreva.
Go to comments