Inter call-ups for Eintracht: Icardi still out, Brozovic included

Inter will face Eintracht Frankfurt tomorrow in the return leg of the Europa League last 16 and will have to deal with several notable absences, including a long-term absence of Mauro Icardi, Radja Nainggolan and two suspended players - Kwadwo Asamoah and Lautaro Martinez. Here are the players called by Luciano Spalletti for tomorrow's clash at the San Siro:



Goalkeepers: 1 Handanovic, 27 Padelli, 46 Berni; Difensori: 6 De Vrij, 13 Ranocchia, 21 Cedric Soares, 33 D'Ambrosio, 37 Skriniar, 67 Zappa



Centrocampisti: 8 Vecino, 20 Borja Valero, 40 Gavioli, 44 Perisic, 60 Schirò, 77 Brozovic



Attaccanti: 11 Keita, 16 Politano, 68 Merola, 70 Esposito, 87 Candreva.