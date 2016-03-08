Inter call-ups for Fiorentina matchup: Icardi and Keita still out

23 February at 16:45
Inter will face Fiorentina tomorrow evening in Serie A in an important matchup for the Nerazzurri. Luciano Spalletti's men are now just one point in front of AC Milan and will look to win at the Stadio Artemio Franchi to extend the gap. However, they will have to try to do so without their perhaps biggest offensive threats - Keita Balde and Mauro Icardi, who are still out with physical problems. Here are the called up players:

Handanovic, Padelli, Berni; de Vrij, Ranocchia, Asamoah, Cedric, Miranda, Dalbert, D'Ambrosio, Skriniar; Gagliardini, Vecino, Nainggolan, Joao Mario, Borja Valero, Perisic, Brozovic; Lautaro, Politano, Candreva.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.