Inter call-ups for Fiorentina matchup: Icardi and Keita still out

Inter will face Fiorentina tomorrow evening in Serie A in an important matchup for the Nerazzurri. Luciano Spalletti's men are now just one point in front of AC Milan and will look to win at the Stadio Artemio Franchi to extend the gap. However, they will have to try to do so without their perhaps biggest offensive threats - Keita Balde and Mauro Icardi, who are still out with physical problems. Here are the called up players:



Handanovic, Padelli, Berni; de Vrij, Ranocchia, Asamoah, Cedric, Miranda, Dalbert, D'Ambrosio, Skriniar; Gagliardini, Vecino, Nainggolan, Joao Mario, Borja Valero, Perisic, Brozovic; Lautaro, Politano, Candreva.