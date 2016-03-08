Inter call-ups for Frosinone: Lautaro and De Vrij back, Brozovic out

Inter will face Frosinone tomorrow in Serie in a match that could say a lot about the team's ambitions in the race for the Champions League. Luciano Spalletti will be able to count on several players who return in the quad but also deal with the absence of one of his key players Marcelo Brozovic. Here is the full list of players:



Goalkeepers: 1 Handanovic, 27 Padelli, 46 Berni.



Defenders: 6 De Vrij, 13 Ranocchia, 18 Asamoah, 21 Cedric Soares, 23 Miranda, 29 Dalbert, 33 D'Ambrosio, 37 Skriniar.



Midfielders: 5 Gagliardini, 8 Vecino, 14 Nainggolan, 15 Joao Mario, 20 Borja Valero, 44 Perisic.



Attackers: 9 Icardi, 10 Lautaro, 11 Keita, 16 Politano, 87 Candreva.