Inter call-ups for match against Sampdoria: Icardi out

Inter will face Sampdoria tomorrow at the San Siro to try and build on their win against Parma last week. Luciano Spalletti called-up these players for the clash, with former captain Mauro Icardi absent, officially due to a physical problem.



Goalkeepers: Handanovic, Padelli, Berni.



Defenders: de Vrij, Ranocchia, Asamoah, Cedric, Miranda, Dalbert, D'Ambrosio, Skriniar.



Midfielders: Gagliardini, Vecino, Nainggolan, Joao Mario, Borja Valero, Perisic, Brozovic.



Attackers: Lautaro Martinez, Politano, Candreva.