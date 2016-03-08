Inter call-ups for match against Sampdoria: Icardi out

16 February at 18:45
Inter will face Sampdoria tomorrow at the San Siro to try and build on their win against Parma last week. Luciano Spalletti called-up these players for the clash, with former captain Mauro Icardi absent, officially due to a physical problem.

Goalkeepers: Handanovic, Padelli, Berni.

Defenders: de Vrij, Ranocchia, Asamoah, Cedric, Miranda, Dalbert, D'Ambrosio, Skriniar.

Midfielders: Gagliardini, Vecino, Nainggolan, Joao Mario, Borja Valero, Perisic, Brozovic.

Attackers: Lautaro Martinez, Politano, Candreva.

