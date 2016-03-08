Inter call-ups for the Derby della Madonnina: Icardi and Nainggolan still OUT

16 March at 19:30
Inter will face AC Milan tomorrow at the San Siro in the Derby della Madonnina in an important clash in the race for Champions League qualification. Coach Luciano Spalletti will have to deal with several absences, including that of two of his most important players: Mauro Icardi and Radja Nainggolan. Here is the full list of players called up.

Goalkeepers: Handanovic, Padelli, Berni

Defenders: De Vrij, Ranocchia, Asamoah, Cedric, Dalbert, D’Ambrosio, Skriniar
Midfielders: Gagliardini, Vecino, Borja Valero, Perisic, Brozovic

Attackers: Lautaro, Keita, Politano, Candreva

