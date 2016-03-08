Inter can sign Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic on one condition...
10 August at 09:45Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has, like last summer, been one of the most-discussed topics of the summer transfer window. At the end of the 2018/19 season, Milinkovic-Savic was heavily linked with a move to Juventus, before PSG emerged as frontrunners in the middle of the window and most recently Manchester United being named as close to his signature.
However, for one reason or another all of these teams have given up interest. Juventus and PSG are wary of the restraints of their spending power, having already pushed the boundaries of what is acceptable as per UEFA's financial fair play regulations. Meanwhile, Manchester United seemed only likely to sign the Serbian if it meant selling Paul Pogba to Real Madrid first.
Now, however, Inter Milan have emerged as an interested party. However, as per the Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter first must offload both Joao Mario and Mauro Icardi, which is easier said than done. If the Nerazzurri offload this duo, the club will likely have the funds to purchase Milinkovic-Savic as the new jewel for Antonio Conte's midfield.
