Inter can sign Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic on one condition...

10 August at 09:45
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has, like last summer, been one of the most-discussed topics of the summer transfer window. At the end of the 2018/19 season, Milinkovic-Savic was heavily linked with a move to Juventus, before PSG emerged as frontrunners in the middle of the window and most recently Manchester United being named as close to his signature. 

However, for one reason or another all of these teams have given up interest. Juventus and PSG are wary of the restraints of their spending power, having already pushed the boundaries of what is acceptable as per UEFA's financial fair play regulations. Meanwhile, Manchester United seemed only likely to sign the Serbian if it meant selling Paul Pogba to Real Madrid first.

Now, however, Inter Milan have emerged as an interested party. However, as per the Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter first must offload both Joao Mario and Mauro Icardi, which is easier said than done. If the Nerazzurri offload this duo, the club will likely have the funds to purchase Milinkovic-Savic as the new jewel for Antonio Conte's midfield.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

For more Lazio exclusives, news and features, visit The Laziali!

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus
Lazio

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.