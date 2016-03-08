Inter can sign Vidal because of Rakitic
22 August at 14:15Serie A giants Inter could reportedly be close to signing Arturo Vidal on loan because of Ivan Rakitic.
Vidal was close to signing for Inter from Bayern Munich last summer but it was Barcelona who trumped the nerazzurri to sign the Chilean. But Inter are now back in to sign the former Juventus man.
Both Vidal and Ivan Rakitic have been approached several times by Inter but now, two weeks after the end of the market, the Chilean midfielder is the most concrete target of the ad Beppe Marotta who, with the prosecutor Fernando Felicevich, is also closing the purchase of Sanchez from Manchester United.
Barcelona must try to place their redundancies because, like most of the big names in Europe, they have serious problems linked to their accounts, mainly due to crazy costs on engagements and equally high depreciation for players.
An initial loan deal with obligation to buy seems the best option for Vidal as Inter can't pay the whole fee this summer, say La Repubblica.
Ivan Rakitic's situation will also help Vidal's potential move to the San Siro. Barcelona want to keep one of Vidal and Rakitic and if the Croatian stays, Vidal can join his Chilean national team star Vidal at Inter.
Go to comments