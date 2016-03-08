Inter, Candreva explains how Conte improves the players

"The manager's influence was seen from the first week of work, from the first friendly. There is always time to improve and with the Conte, you learn and improve day by day. It's all thanks to the work that he does, with great attention and sacrifice," he stated.

Antonio Candreva, who scored Inter's second goal against Borussia Dortmund yesterday, spoke to Sky Italia about Antonio Conte's impact on the team and how he improves the players day after day.