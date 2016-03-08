Inter, Candreva: 'Great enthusiasm, we suffer together'

After the win against Borussia Dortmund, Antonio Candreva spoke about the game and the performance of Inter. The Italian, who scored the second goal, believes that they are on the right track."There is the right enthusiasm and desire to do well, improve and suffer together. We must continue like this. In the other two games, we were not able to make it work in the final third, but today was a great game and truly a great test" he stated.