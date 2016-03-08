Inter, Candreva reaches important milestone

As a result of the game against Brescia, Antonio Candreva has reached 100 appearances in the league for Inter. Just this summer, it looked like he was on his way out, but Conte decided to keep him. In hindsight, it was a very wise decision. On Instagram, the player thanked the fans."Proud and honoured for having reached 100 appearances in Serie A with this shirt. Happy to celebrate this milestone with a victory. Thanks to the fans for always being by our side," he wrote.