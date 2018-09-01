"Work, dedication, love for this shirt...and for you (referring to his soon-to-be newborn baby)," the message read.

Coming off the bench in the second half, Candreva bagged Inter's second goal just three minutes later. The Nerazzurri won 3-0 after Perisic sealed the deal in the 85th minute.

Following Inter's 3-0 win over Bologna last night, in which Antonio Candreva scored his first goal of the season, the attacker sent a message to the fans via his Instagram page.