Inter, Capello: 'Give Conte the time Mourinho had...'

Former Juventus coach Fabio Capello has spoken to Sky Sport about new Inter Milan head coach Antonio Conte:



'​Conte like Mourinho? Jose didn't win in a year, he took time to build the team, give the players mentality and see his ideas turned into reality on the field. Conte also needs time.



'How was Conte as a soccer player? He was a dynamic midfielder, with decent quality, but he had a trait that only a few had: knowing how to create and score goals.



'Experience in the Premier League? In a context of dynamic play and in a spectacular frame of public he was exalted and did a great job: he won a league and a cup, results of great importance in a short time. He found the mentality he was looking for in the players.'