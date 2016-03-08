Inter, Capello: 'Give Conte the time Mourinho had...'

Antonio.Conte.Inter.primo.piano.2019.20.jpg GETTY IMAGES
28 September at 11:30
Former Juventus coach Fabio Capello has spoken to Sky Sport about new Inter Milan head coach Antonio Conte:

'​Conte like Mourinho? Jose didn't win in a year, he took time to build the team, give the players mentality and see his ideas turned into reality on the field. Conte also needs time. 

'How was Conte as a soccer player? He was a dynamic midfielder, with decent quality, but he had a trait that only a few had: knowing how to create and score goals. 

'Experience in the Premier League? In a context of dynamic play and in a spectacular frame of public he was exalted and did a great job: he won a league and a cup, results of great importance in a short time. He found the mentality he was looking for in the players.'

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.