Inter, Capello: 'If Inter win against Barcelona....'

02 October at 09:50
Former Milan and Roma coach Fabio Capello spoke to Italian media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com yesterday discussing Inter’s upcoming Champions League clash against Barcelona tonight.
 
"Inter will play them, Barça is Messi-dependent because without him they are lost. I tell you that if Conte and his Inter win in Barcelona, they will definitely fly.”
 
Capello managed Inter’s intercity rivals Milan for five years between 1991 and 1996, bringing them four league titles and one Champions League.
 
Antonio Conte’s Inter are currently top of the league table after a perfect start, winning all six of their opening games in a row. They are two points ahead of second place Juventus.

Apollo Heyes

