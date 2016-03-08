Inter, capital gain in sight for summer 2020

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are looking for some serious financial gains in the summer of 2020.The Milan-based club have numbers of players out on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season and it is believed that the club’s hierarchy is pretty positive about development on more than front.The first is striker Mauro Icardi who is currently on a season-long loan at French giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) with an option to make the deal permanent for €70 million come the end of the season.It was reported earlier that the French club is extremely impressed with the performances of the Argentina international and are now looking to pay the player’s release clause.Another player whose loan deal is looking pretty close to becoming a permanent move is midfielder Joao Mario who is on a season-long loan at Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow who can make his move permanent by paying the €18 million release-clause.Another player Inter is pretty hopeful of selling come the end of the season is Dalbert who is on a season-long loan at Fiorentina who have an option to make it permanent for €20 million.Fabrizio Romano