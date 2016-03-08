Inter, Cassano: 'Conte doesn't care about Barcelona, Juve...'

Antonio.Cassano.sorriso.conferenza.stampa.jpg GETTY IMAGES
30 September at 10:30
On the TV show Tiki Taka, Antonio Cassano spoke ahead of the Scudetto challenge between Inter and Juventus, convinced that Conte is more focused on that game than the Champions League encounter with Barcelona on Wednesday.
 
"Juve are one of the strongest teams in Europe, they are three times stronger than Inter. Conte, however, has levelled the situation: Inter have many good players and a champion on the bench, Juve have a good coach and many champions on the pitch. I think they are afraid of Conte, he doesn't give a damn about Barcelona," he stated.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus

Globetrotter

 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.