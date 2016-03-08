Inter, Cassano: 'Conte doesn't care about Barcelona, Juve...'

"Juve are one of the strongest teams in Europe, they are three times stronger than Inter. Conte, however, has levelled the situation: Inter have many good players and a champion on the bench, Juve have a good coach and many champions on the pitch. I think they are afraid of Conte, he doesn't give a damn about Barcelona," he stated.

On the TV show Tiki Taka, Antonio Cassano spoke ahead of the Scudetto challenge between Inter and Juventus, convinced that Conte is more focused on that game than the Champions League encounter with Barcelona on Wednesday.