Inter, Cavani offers himself as his agent calls Marotta - the situation



According to today's edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport ( According to today's edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport ( via Calciomercato.com ), the agents of the Uruguayan have contacted the Nerazzurri to probe the ground. The directors of the San Siro side took note of the opportunity and are now evaluating their next step.

Alexis Sanchez will return to Man Utd and thus Inter need a low-cost signing to keep the depth in attack. Olivier Giroud renewed, Dries Mertens won't be easy to sign and now here is Cavani, who wants to stay in Europe a bit more before making a return to Uruguay.

Meanwhile, PSG await Cavani's decision as their market strategy will depend on it, among other things.

His contract will expire at the end of the season and a new destination hasn't been decided yet. Edinson Cavani is a player that has been linked with several clubs recently, as he will be available for free: Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Penarol, Boca Juniors. And now, among these, there is also Inter. ​