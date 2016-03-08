Inter, Cedric: 'Cristiano Ronaldo is a good friend of mine; the goal is always the Scudetto'
24 April at 15:15Inter Milan full back Cedric Soares has given an interview to Football Italia in which he has discussed life in Italy, as well as Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his personal goals with Inter.
"The transfer? Everything was actually really quick. There were a few possibilities for me to move in January and Inter was figuratively showing interest on signing me. I know that they were following my steps for long time so also for me was an easy decision because Inter is an incredible club.
"I remember that Inter was one of my favourite teams outside of Portugal. It was one of those dream teams that every kid thinks about. So I remember definitely Ronaldo, Javier Zanetti etc.
"San Siro? It’s very different of course. Every stadium has like a different vibe and a different atmosphere. The fans make San Siro feel really special with all the intense support and passion. It is a huge stadium what deserves a lot of respect, but in same time you need to be able to enjoy it. Because if you enjoy playing in San Siro, it becomes even greater.
"Friendly faces? So many. Everyone has been very kind to me . Of course is still the beginning, but they welcome me in a very nice way, basically they make me feel part of the team that becomes like a second family. Joao is definitely an incredible player and a fantastic human being. I know him for a very long time and is great to be playing next to him again.
"Cristiano Ronaldo? I didn’t talk about Italy with him yet, but he is definitely a good friend of mine. As player he is incredible and he keeps proving it over and over again, but inside the pitch every player fights for their team what is normal.
"Challenge Juventus? To be fair I think it should always be a goal of the club in every season. Also a goal in every player’s head. After all we are talking about Inter which is a very big club and always should fight for the biggest goals."
