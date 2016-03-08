Inter, Cedric Soares: 'I haven't spoken with CR7, I can play on goal if Spalletti wants'

New Inter star Cedric Soares took his first press conference at Inter on Tuesday: “I am fit and 100% ready to play”, the Portuguese full-back said”.



JOAO MARIO AND RONALDO – “I didn’t speak with Cristiano. He is a friend of mine, we share so many things when we play for the national team but being a Juventus player he is an opponent now”.



CANCELO – “He is a very strong defender but we have different qualities. He raised as an attacking winger, I only attack when I can. We are totally different”.



FUTURE – “I will work hard to remain here I'll give it all on and off the pitch. I trust my lads and I will give the 100% in every match”.



SERIE A VS. PREMIER – “I think they are different leagues. The game in England is quick and offensive. In here there is a lot of quality. Portugal is a mix between these two championships”.



SPALLETTI – “We haven’t spoken about my role yet. I usually play on the right even if sometimes I’ve been playing on the left. I can play wherever the coach wants, I am ready to play as a goalkeeper if needed”.

