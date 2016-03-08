Inter, Cedric Soares: 'I just couldn't say no to Inter'
07 November at 18:45Former Inter defender Cedric Soares discussed his half season loan spell with the Nerazzurri last season in an interview with British newspaper the Telegraph via Calciomercato.com today.
"I knew I had a great chance to get back to Southampton, I knew it but I couldn't really say no to Inter. It was a great opportunity, I grew a lot, I felt comfortable; Inter are a huge club where there's a lot of pressure and responsibility: I like it. I enjoyed myself and put myself to the test with that level. Southampton? I was welcomed as always and the coach spoke positively of me. I didn't expect to come back, of course. I didn't know what was going to happen, but now I'm here and I'm helping as much as I can..”
The 28-year-old Portuguese full-back joined the Nerazzurri on loan at the start of this year from Premier League side Southampton but failed to impress in his six month stay with the Milanese side. He made nine appearances for Inter across all competitions, where he provided two assists. His contract expires with Southampton next June.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments