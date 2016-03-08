Inter Champions League pact: Icardi remains out

27 February at 10:50
Inter footballer have pulled out a "Champions League" pact,  Il Corriere dello Sport reports. The Nerazzurri are still unbeaten after the explosion of the Mauro Icardi case and it is no coincidence that the only player "left out" from the pact is Icardi himself.

The dressing room expects the former captain to apologize for his behavior and the behavior of his agent and wife Wanda Nara.

At the moment Icardi doesn't show any sign of repentance and continues to work apart from the rest of the team.

Meantime Inter players have players have decided to leave controversies out of the dressing room and out of social media. They know they need a serene environment to qualify for the Champions League. With or without Icardi.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.