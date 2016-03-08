Inter Champions League pact: Icardi remains out

Inter footballer have pulled out a "Champions League" pact, Il Corriere dello Sport reports. The Nerazzurri are still unbeaten after the explosion of the Mauro Icardi case and it is no coincidence that the only player "left out" from the pact is Icardi himself.



The dressing room expects the former captain to apologize for his behavior and the behavior of his agent and wife Wanda Nara.



At the moment Icardi doesn't show any sign of repentance and continues to work apart from the rest of the team.



Meantime Inter players have players have decided to leave controversies out of the dressing room and out of social media. They know they need a serene environment to qualify for the Champions League. With or without Icardi.