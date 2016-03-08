Inter change plans to focus on the Europa League: the details
11 March at 12:00Inter coach Antonio Conte will focus on the Europa League this season, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Nerazzurri’s defeat to Juventus last weekend at the Allianz Stadium in Turin has seriously disrupted their title hopes, with the loss seeing them sit nine points behind league leaders Juve, although they do have a game in hand thanks to the postponed game against Sampdoria.
Conte has signaled that he wants to focus on the Europa League and bring a European trophy to Milan, the report continues. Against Spanish side Getafe tomorrow, the 50-year-old Italian coach will deploy the strongest Inter starting 11, with the usual attacking duo of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez, and former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen sitting behind them. Inter have not progressed past the quarter-finals in the competition since it changed its name from the UEFA Cup.
Apollo Heyess
