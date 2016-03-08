Inter chase Dortmund target labelled as ‘the new Skriniar’
27 September at 18:45Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen put in another fantastic performance for Sampdoria last night as they drew with Cagliari 0-0. Sampdoria head coach Marco Giampaolo himself has said that “last year, he had five games, this year I decided to bet on him and he has grown exponentially.” By all accounts, the 22-year-old Danish defender is one of the brightest young defensive talents in Serie A and a number of clubs are lining up a move for Andersen.
Monaco and Borussia Dortmund look to be at the front of the grid for the race for Andersen, with the 22-year-old currently valued at around €20 million to €25 million, which, by the end of the season, or even January, could have risen if Andersen keeps delivering consistently strong performances.
Sampdoria have a history of producing defenders that have gone on to join top clubs: Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi, Milan’s Alessio Romagnoli and Inter’s Milan Skriniar all came through the ranks at Samp before making moves elsewhere. It could be then that Inter learn from their past successes and punt on another one of Sampdoria’s defensive products.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments