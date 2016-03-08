Inter are looking to make some rather original signings

The latest name they are interested in? Dimitri Payet, according to Nabil Djellit of FranceFootball.

The French reporter confirms that the Nerazzurri sent feelers Marseille’s way for the 31-year-old, who left West Ham under a cloud two seasons ago for €29 million.

His first season back in Southern France didn’t start very strongly, but the France star got on a hot streak towards the end of the season, providing a total of 20 assists between Ligue 1 and Europa League action as Les Phocéens got to the EL final, only to lose to Atletico Madrid.

France Football claim that Payet’s name is being considered because of the obstacles in the way of making a deal for Malcom, who is also a Ligue 1 star, only with Bordeaux.

The Payet Inter can expect could be the OM assist-machine, or the man who single-handedly turned West Ham’s 2015-2016 season around with a series of incredible performances, resulting in nine EPL goals and 12 assists, as well as a call-up for France for Euro 2016, where he starred in the Group Stages.