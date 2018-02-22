



One of them is talented Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, the other out-of-favour Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic - who is also liked by Juventus! Inter have a couple of ideas to reinforce their midfield next season, but need to qualify for the Champions League first. One of them is talented Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, the other out-of-favour Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic - who is also liked by Juventus!

If the Nerazzurri beat Lazio at the weekend, they will qualify for the Champions League, as they will be level on points with the fourth-placed Eagles, but better them in the head-to-head.

The Corriere dello Sport claim that the Beneamata wants to add the €40m Gundogan, who was recently posing in an embarrassing picture with authoritarian Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, along with Mesut Ozil.

Kovacic, whom the Nerazzurri sold to Real Madrid three seasons ago for €30m, has failed to establish himself with the Galacticos, despite playing well when he has had the chance.

Then again, the Beneamata has a priority: signing Rafinha Alcantara from Barcelona, as he is only on loan at the San Siro.