Inter, Chelsea negotiate for Giroud but no agreement in sight
16 November at 14:30Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan and English Premier League outfit Chelsea have begun negotiations for the possible transfer of out-of-favour striker Olivier Giroud, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international has been linked with a move away from the London-based club after losing his spot in the playing XI since the arrival of new manager Frank Lampard.
On the other hand, Inter have been interested in signing the 33-year-old for quite some time now as they see him as a perfect candidate to play as a backup for first-choice striker Romelu Lukaku.
As per the latest report, both clubs have started negotiations for the possible transfer of Giroud, but there is some complication coming in the way of completing the deal.
The report stated that Chelsea are demanding €5 million for the veteran striker whereas Inter are not willing to pay anything for a player who is already in the final year of his contract with the Blues.
