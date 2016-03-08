Inter, Chiesa: Conte, Oriali, Ausilio all approve

The relationship with Fiorentina is at its lowest, and Antonio Conte studies it,. But he is no longer alone, also fed and led by the hype is Oriali, who got to know him and appreciate him in the national team.Lele guarantees, as he did for Stefano Sensi. Federico Chiesa is a profile fit for Inter, and one that the Nerazzurri has observed for a long time.Ausilio had informed himself several times in the past, the last time also this summer, but Commisso had promised to keep the player and so it was.Conte esteems him, indeed, the former coach is among the first promoters of his talent. The Salento technician appreciates Chiesa, both from a technical point of view and from a tactical point of view, and so Marotta and Ausilio have received the green light to proceed.Of course, it will be necessary to arrive first and, above all, present a project to the player that appeals to him in the long run. The Nerazzurri guarantee is called Antonio Conte, who could soon move in person to speak with Enrico Chiesa, the footballer's father.Fiorentina is asking about 50 million euros, it's not an impossible operation. The money for the down payment could come from the sale of Gabigol.Anthony Privetear