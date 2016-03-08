Inter: Chiesa in case of UCL qualification, Dzeko regardless

Inter Milan is already working on the transfer market to build a new team to entrust to the likely new coach Antonio Conte. The replacement of Mauro Icardi at the club should be Edin Dzeko. According to Tuttosport, Marotta expects not to spend more than 12 million euros for the Bosnian striker, who will arrive regardless of qualification to the Champions League.



Meanwhile, qualification to the Champions League is an essential objective to make an assault for Federico Chiesa, who wants to stay in Italy. Marotta is trying to overtake Juventus and has already probed the ground with his father Enrico in a meeting in recent days.



Fiorentina asks 70 million euros, a figure which can be lowered in case of the inclusion of some technical counterparts such as Gagliardini. The eventual arrival of Chiesa would also close the door to the transfers of other attackers such as Bergwijn and Nicolas Pepe.