Inter: Chinese clubs make offers for Nainggolan

20 July at 11:45
Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan has received offers from Chinese clubs Dalian Yifeng and Shanghai Shenhua.

Antonio Conte has already confirmed that Nainggolan and Mauro Icardi are not part of the club's plans next season but Nainggolan is already training at the Inter training centre to regain his fitness.

The Belgian wants to hear all the offers before making a final decision, but Yifeng and Shenhua have launched strong enquiries for the midfielder ahead of their transfer deadline on the 31st of July.

Nainggolan hasn't accepted any of those offers but has stalled them, asking for time to make his next decision in the career. Beppe Marotta though, feels selling Nainggolan is a priority and it has to happen soon.

Inter want 28 million euros for the midfielder but will be open to an initial loan deal with the obligation to buy.

