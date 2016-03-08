Inter, choice made for January transfer window; the details

After a great start to the season, Inter have decided to intervene on the January transfer market to further strengthen their squad. as requested by Antonio Conte. However, even though the attack seemed to be the priority at first, the real blow could be for the midfield.

A few injuries have highlighted the Nerazzuri's issues in that department, which is why the directors have decided to bring in a strong midfielder. For the attack, instead, it remains to be seen what they will do. This was reported by today's edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport.