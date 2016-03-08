Inter, clause in Icardi's contract may seem him return from PSG next summer
26 November at 15:15Paris Saint Germain striker Mauro Icardi, on loan from Inter, continues to impress for the Parisian club with his regular goal contributions, but they still may not sign him permanently, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how there is a secret clause in the Argentine striker’s contract that could see PSG pay significantly more for him than the agreed upon price of €70 million with the Nerazzurri. Although sources close to Inter have consistently denied the existence of this clause, sources close to the 26-year-old have confirmed that it’s there.
Therefore, despite the fact that a renewal seems obvious considering his ten goals in 11 appearances, there is still a chance that he could return to Italy next summer, the report highlights. Both Juventus and Napoli are monitoring the situation, as both clubs were interested in acquiring him last summer before his eventual move to Paris on transfer deadline day.
Apollo Heyes
