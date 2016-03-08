Inter: Clear strategy in place to develop starlet Eposito

20 August at 13:00
According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter have a very clear strategy on how to best develop Sebastiano Esposito. The 17-year-old striker has been the protagonist of the pre-season preparations of the Nerazzurri and the Milanese side are keen to develop the youngster into a clinical and decisive finisher, especially considering the club are to lose previous club talisman Mauro Icardi.

The strategy for his development is clear: He will train all year round with the first team, before heading off to play with the Primavera where he will feature as a starter. Not only that, but the young star also has a chance to feature in Inter’s season opener against Lecce this weekend, as both 21-year-old Lautaro Martínez and new signing Romelu Lukaku are both not fit enough to start against the newly promoted side. The teenage striker has scored 33 goals in 40 appearances for the Inter Under-17 squad.
 
