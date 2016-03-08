Inter close in on wantaway Barça star Rakitic
11 October at 14:30According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, Inter Milan are closing in on a deal to sign Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona in January. Rakitic has wanted to leave the club for some time after dispute after dispute led to a rift growing between player and club.
Now, Tuttosport have also revealed that Inter found an agreement with Rakitic's entourage in the summer, the Nerazzurri only being put off due to Barcelona's steep contract demands of 40 million euros.
