Inter close in on wantaway Barça star Rakitic

11 October at 14:30
According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, Inter Milan are closing in on a deal to sign Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona in January. Rakitic has wanted to leave the club for some time after dispute after dispute led to a rift growing between player and club.

Now, Tuttosport have also revealed that Inter found an agreement with Rakitic's entourage in the summer, the Nerazzurri only being put off due to Barcelona's steep contract demands of 40 million euros. 

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.