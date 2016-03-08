Inter close to reaching agreement for Barcelona star, all the details

20 February at 10:15
According to the Italian paper, Inter have offered € 35 million to sign the Croatian star who is not going to be offered a contract extension by Barcelona whose asking price for Rakitic is close to € 45 million.

La Gazzetta reports that a meeting between the representatives of the two parties has already taken place and that an agreement is close.

Inter will probably be allowed to sign the player for a fee between € 35 million and € 45 million. Talks and negotiations will continue in the coming days but right now the Nerazzurri are firmly in pole position to sign the Croat.

The player is reportedly ready to sign a € 5.5 million-a-year deal until June 2022.
Inter have already reached an agreement to sign Atletico Madrid’s Diego Godin next season. The Uruguay star will join Inter as a free agent in the summer. Rakitic is likely to follow him as he’s chosen to move in Milan with his family.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.