Inter close to reaching agreement for Barcelona star, all the details

According to the Italian paper, Inter have offered € 35 million to sign the Croatian star who is not going to be offered a contract extension by Barcelona whose asking price for Rakitic is close to € 45 million.



La Gazzetta reports that a meeting between the representatives of the two parties has already taken place and that an agreement is close.



Inter will probably be allowed to sign the player for a fee between € 35 million and € 45 million. Talks and negotiations will continue in the coming days but right now the Nerazzurri are firmly in pole position to sign the Croat.



The player is reportedly ready to sign a € 5.5 million-a-year deal until June 2022.

Inter have already reached an agreement to sign Atletico Madrid’s Diego Godin next season. The Uruguay star will join Inter as a free agent in the summer. Rakitic is likely to follow him as he’s chosen to move in Milan with his family.

