Inter close to reaching €20m agreement for winger
28 June at 17:00Inter Milan are now on the verge of completing the signing of Sassuolo winger Matteo Politano as the 24 year old is set to become a latest addition to Luciano Spalletti’s squad for the upcoming season.
Sassuolo winger Matteo Politano has been a transfer target for the Nerazzurri in the summer transfer window. Inter Milan have been negotiating with the Serie A club to allow the Italian international forward to leave the club in the summer transfer window.
As per the information gathered by Calciomercato.com, after the close contacts between the parties that started yesterday during the day and went until the night in signing Sassulo winger Matteo Politano, Inter Milan have made progress.
The meeting took place at Inter Milan’s headquarters and the Nerazzurri director of football Piero Ausillo and the agent of the footballer, Davide Lippi.
The two parties have managed to reach an agreement.
Matteo Politano will sign a five year contract starting from 2019, where Inter Milan have exercised the right of redemption for a total cost of 20 million euros.
