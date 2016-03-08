Inter close to signing Barcelona midfielder Vidal: the proposed deal

27 December at 14:40
Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has given his consent to a move to Inter in the upcoming January transfer window, but the differences in valuation between the Nerazzurri and the Blaugrana have forced Inter to change their offer, according to a report from Milan based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
 
The report details how the Nerazzurri are prepared to offer the 32-year-old Chilean midfielder a contract that will expire in 2022, a year longer than his current deal with Barcelona. This would allow the Milanese club to spread out the cost of his wages a little more than a shorter-term deal.
 
However, Inter are not prepared to pay too much for his services, the report highlights. Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has prepared a loan offer with a buy option attached worth €12 million. In the event that Barcelona force a buy obligation in the deal, then Nerazzurri president Steven Zhang won’t reach the €20 million figure requested by the Catalan club.

