Inter closes two sales: agreement for Lazaro, figures and percentages for Gabigol
19 January at 10:00Eriksen is almost there, Moses and Giroud too. Inter works to strengthen itself but is focused with its management on several disposals as well (via calciomercato).
Matias Vecino is on stand-by waiting for concrete proposals, from the first days of next week Marotta and Ausilio expect to unlock Valentino Lazaro's exit towards Newcastle.
His agent was present in the stands to follow the Magpies Premier League match and the player is ready to say yes. This along with the negotiation to sell him on loan with the right of redemption proceeds well, the belief is that Lazaro can leave shortly for make room for Victor Moses.
The final agreement is also close for the sale of Gabigol to Flamengo which is now at the turning point. The intermediary Bertolucci has already met Inter on Thursday, now he plans to unlock everything for a figure of about 17 million euros plus a percentage on the future resale that will be established between 10 and 20%, the last detail to be filed before Inter say goodbye to the Brazilian who has not received any concrete offers other than from China, before the reform on engagements was modified, making everything disappear.
So Gabigol packs up and so does Lazaro ... while we are left waiting for Vecino.
