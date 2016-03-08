Inter closing in on United’s Sanchez

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are closing in on the acquiring the services of Manchester United’s out-of-favour striker Alexis Sancez, according to Tuttosport.



The 30-year-old has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the ongoing transfer window after seeing his role reduced after the arrival of new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.



On the other hand, the Milan-based outfit are in the market to find a backup for the club-record signing Romelu Lukaku and have identified the former Barcelona striker as a decent fit.



As per the new development, the Nerazzurri might well be able to complete the deal in the near future as the Red Devils are about to give a green signal after the player agreed personal terms with the Italian club.



Inter will sign Sanchez on a one-year loan deal with an option to make the deal permanent for €15 million at the end of the current campaign.

