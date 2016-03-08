Inter coach Antonio Conte has identified Barcelona's Arthur as a summer target
17 March at 17:15Inter coach Antonio Conte has identified Barcelona midfielder Arturo Melo as a summer target, according to a report from Italian newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Nerazzurri are interested in the 23-year-old Brazilian midfielder, who is contracted to the Catalan side until 2024. The Milanese club are predicting that the Blaugrana will offer players in exchange for Argentinian striker Lautaro Martinez, who has long been the target of Barcelona. They aren’t keen to pay his €111 million release clause and so a potential exchange deal could appear.
Arthur has made 23 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 1362 minutes. In that time, he’s scored four goals and provided four assists, although he has suffered with injury. Conte is keen for the Nerazzurri to strengthen their midfield as much as possible in order to supply the attacking partnership of Lautaro and Romelu Lukaku.
Apollo Heyes
