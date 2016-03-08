Inter, competition from England for Bayern Munich forward
25 October at 21:00Inter are competing with Premier League side Manchester United for Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller, according to a report from German tabloid Sport Bild via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Red Devils are keen to sign the 30-year-old German in the upcoming January transfer window, creating competition with the Nerazzurri, who are keen to strengthen their attacking department with the player.
Muller, the report highlights, would be prepared to leave the club in January due to limited playing time under coach Niko Kovac. Although he has appeared in every league game for Bayern Munich so far this season, he only started in three of the eight games so far, and has failed to play a full 90 minutes in the league or Champions League.
The 30-year-old German forward has spent his whole career so far with Bayern Munich, being a part of the club since he was 11 years old.
Apollo Heyes
