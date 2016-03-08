Inter, competition from England for Giroud
22 October at 23:15Inter have competition from English side Crystal Palace for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, according to a report from English tabloid the Sun via Calciomercato.com.
The Nerazzurri are looking for another forward to complement their attack as coach Antonio Conte looks to guide them to their first league title since the 2009/10 season. The 50-year-old Italian coach identified Giroud as a possible target in the upcoming January transfer window.
However, Premier League side Crystal Palace more willing to make an offer for the Frenchman in January, with their talismanic striker Wilfried Zaha looking more and more likely to leave the South London club before next season.
The 33-year-old French striker has publicly complained about a lack of playing time with the Blues due to the emergence of young talent Tammy Abraham. The 22-year-old Englishman has scored nine goals in 12 appearances for Chelsea so far this season under the guidance of coach Frank Lampard.
Apollo Heyes
