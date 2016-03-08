Inter, competition from top clubs around Europe for Borussia Mönchengladbach star
23 October at 15:00Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria is one of the most talked about players in Europe at the moment, with multiple top clubs interested in the 22-year-old, including Inter, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
Inter are amongst a group of top European clubs that want the sign the exciting Swiss midfielder. The other clubs include Manchester United, Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund and now Spanish side Atletico Madrid.
The Nerazzurri may have to pay a large fee to secure the player’s signature, however, as the German club haven’t yet set a basis for the deal, with the report suggesting that even €50 million may not be enough to sign him.
Zakaria, who is contracted with Borussia Mönchengladbach until 2022, has had a strong start to the season, where he has appeared in every game for the German club as they continue their run at the top of the Bundesliga. His importance to the squad is clear, as he has started every game so far this campaign for the Bundesliga side.
Apollo Heyes
