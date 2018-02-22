Inter complete deal to sign Liverpool and Leicester city target

According to La Gazzetta, Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin will be joining Inter. The Nerazzurri have closed on the 19-year-old in recent hours and he will be loaned to Bologna to gain experience. Then, he will become the heir of Handanovic.



Lunin has caught the interest of top European clubs including Liverpool and Leicester City while featuring for Zorya Luhansk in Ukraine. He joined the club last summer from Dnipro where he developed in their youth system.



Lunin will join the team with plenty of time to learn under Handanovic. The Slovenian will surely remain Inter’s number one for some time but at 33 years old he will be in a nice position to mentor a young goalkeeper who could take his place in the coming years.

