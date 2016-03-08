Inter, concrete interest in Atalanta’s Kulusevski for January transfer window
17 December at 10:20Italian Serie A giant giants Inter Milan are eager to make a move for league rivals Atalanta’s young midfielder Dejan Kulusevski in the January transfer window, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from number of clubs, both in Europe and abroad.
Inter have been in the market to sign players who can increase their squad depth—a problem which is identified number of times by manager Antonio Conte.
As per the latest report, the Milan-based club have identified Kulusevski—who is currently spending a season-long loan at Parma—as a perfect fit for the squad and a ready to make a move for him in the mid-season transfer window where they are also willing to offer a player in order to convince Atalanta in selling a player who is being valued around €40 million.
The report further stated that if the deal will not go through as per the plan, Inter will then make a move Udinese’s Rodrigo De Paul or FC Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal.
