Inter: Concrete interest in Udinese’s Musso, idea and strategy for the operation
19 November at 19:00Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan have been quite active in assembling a dream squad for their new manager Antonio Conte.
For this purpose, Inter’s hierarchy have identified an area of goalkeeping which needs reinforcement in the near future as club’s current number Samir Handanovic is turning 36 in the next summer.
It is believed that Inter’s top-tier management have identified Udinese’ goalkeeper Juan Agustín Musso as their number one target to replace Handanovic and are looking to make a move for him in the summer of 2020.
Musso is now becoming one of the star goalkeeper in the Serie A after consistent impressive performances for his current club.
However, the Nerazzurri’s hierarchy are not rushing to complete the deal and will take time to make a move for the 25-year-old as there are no negotiations currently underway.
Inter’s management are also considering a move where they will sign Musso in the summer of 2020 but he will stay with Udinese for another season on loan and will then arrive at the San Siro as Handanovic’s replacement in the summer of 2021.
Pasquale Guarro
