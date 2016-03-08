Inter confident of securing deal for Arsenal target
25 June at 17:10CalcioMercato understand that Inter Milan are very confident of signing Brazilian star Malcom from French side Bordeaux.
The winger has become one of the hottest properties in European football and his performances for Bordeaux have helped him attract interest from the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Bayern Munich. Inter Milan too have drawn strong links with the player over the last few weeks.
CalcioMercato understand that Inter are confident of signing Malcom this summer, despite Bordeaux asking for a fee of 40 million euros.
Inter plan on signing the player on an initial loan deal and will later look to sign him on a permanent basis next year.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments