Inter confident PSG will redeem Icardi
20 October at 13:00According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan are growing in confidence that Paris Saint-Germain will exercise their option to purchase Mauro Icardi permanently from his loan deal.
Icardi was heavily linked away from Inter during the summer, after a falling out between the Nerazzurri management and Icardi and his wife-agent Wanda Nara. Juventus, Manchester United and Napoli were also linked with a move for the Argentine but he ended up moving to PSG on loan with an option to buy set at 70 million euros.
Inter are now expecting PSG to use this option, meaning that the club have more or less funded their purchase of Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United in the summer.
