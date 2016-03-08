Inter confirm extent of Nainggolan injury
22 October at 16:30Inter Milan emerged 1-0 victors from San Siro last night in the Milan derby, with Mauro Icardi scoring an injury time winner to give the Nerazzurri a vital three points and an important victory over their fiercest rivals. The game, however, was marred by the first half injury of Inter’s summer signing Radja Nainggolan. In a 50/50 with former Lazio midfielder Lucas Biglia, Nainggolan suffered an injury and was substituted in the 30th minute.
In a statement on Inter Milan’s official website, the club confirm the extent of Nainggolan’s injury:
“After the match between Inter and Milan, Radja Nainggolan - who was injured in the 30th minute of the first half - underwent clinical and instrumental tests this morning at the Humanitas Institute of Rozzano: the exams confirmed the distortive trauma of the left ankle. The Inter midfielder's condition will be reassessed in the coming weeks. There were, however, necessitated precautions for Marcelo Brozović and Ivan Perisic, whose conditions will be evaluated day by day.”
It is likely then, therefore, that Nainggolan will miss the games against Barcelona and Lazio coming up in the next week.
