Inter consider Atalanta star as alternative to Lukaku
16 July at 10:15Inter Milan's move for Romelu Lukaku looks increasingly unlikely to happen with each coming day. At the start of the summer, it looked almost certain that Manchester United's Belgian forward would be joining the Nerazzurri to play under Antonio Conte but, as the window has drawn on, it is starting to look as though it may not happen.
This is down to the Premier League club's steep demands for the striker, wanting over 80 million euros for his signature; something the Nerazzurri consider an unrealistic valuation - especially after the Red Devils have already rejected a loan formula for the deal.
Therefore, the club are now starting to consider alternatives to pursue aside from Lukaku.
Reports from the Corriere dello Sport this morning suggest that Inter are looking into the possibility of making a push to sign Atalanta's Colombian forward Duvan Zapata. Zapata was one of the best strikers in the league last season and helped Atalanta achieve an historic Champions League qualification.
He will not come cheap, however, with it likely that the Bergamo side would demand over 50 million euros for his signature, especially from a divisional rival like the Nerazzurri.
